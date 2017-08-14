2 Injured In Rollover Crash On Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.
The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90/94 near 23rd Street, according to Illinois State Police. One of the vehicles rolled over in the crash.
Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
All southbound lanes of the expressway were temporarily closed in the area, but everything was open to traffic by 3:40 a.m., police said. Additional details were not provided.
