Disturbance Erupts At United Center During Safe Summer Basketball Event

August 14, 2017 7:54 PM

(CBS) — Chicago police were on the scene of a disturbance Monday evening at the United Center, which had been hosting a community basketball program.

A fight broke out inside the United Center around 5:15 p.m., prompting the venue’s closure, Chicago police said.

basketball Disturbance Erupts At United Center During Safe Summer Basketball Event

Chicago police on the scene of a disturbance at United Center Monday evening. (CBS)

Some members of a crowd were seen fighting outside the sports arena.

The United Center had been hosting a Safe Summer Basketball League event. Remaining games were cancelled.

No injuries or arrests were reported. Additional details weren’t available.

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch