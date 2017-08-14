Disturbance Erupts At United Center During Safe Summer Basketball Event

(CBS) — Chicago police were on the scene of a disturbance Monday evening at the United Center, which had been hosting a community basketball program.
A fight broke out inside the United Center around 5:15 p.m., prompting the venue’s closure, Chicago police said.
Some members of a crowd were seen fighting outside the sports arena.
The United Center had been hosting a Safe Summer Basketball League event. Remaining games were cancelled.
No injuries or arrests were reported. Additional details weren’t available.