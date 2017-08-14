Fight Shuts Down Safe Summer Basketball Event At United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — The United Center was closed Monday night after a fight broke out during the Safe Summer Basketball League Championship Games.
Multiple squad cars responded to the fight, which began in the United Center stands around 5:15 p.m. before the scuffle spread.
“A couple of guys got into it,” player Denzel Peppers, who was waiting for his game to start, told CBS 2’s Jim Williams. “Once that escalated, I saw a punch thrown … I’d say the brawl was seven, eight minutes long.”
Games were to last until 9 p.m. Organizers of the basketball event told WBBM that there were thousands of people inside the United Center enjoying the games but some teenagers caused trouble and so the last game was cancelled.
Organizers say this the first year in which they have had trouble.
The trouble didn’t end inside. Some members of the exiting crowd were seen fighting outside the sports arena.
No injuries or arrests were reported. Additional details weren’t available.