3 Shot And Killed Inside East Side Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and killed inside a home in the East Side neighborhood Sunday evening, and neighbors said it appears the homeowner was defending himself against a home invasion.
Police confirmed someone shot a 24-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy in a house near 102nd and Ewing around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Area South Detectives were investigating, but no further details were available Monday morning.
Neighbors said they heard the trio did not live in the house, and have heard about recent home invasions in the neighborhood.
“You know, I’m just real glad that my friend’s okay. That’s it,” Ivan Real said. “He’s just always been a good person, you know? He helped me out financially a couple times when I wasn’t working, and I was just concerned when I seen all kinds of police by his house.”
Javier Solis said the shooting worries him.
“I live right across the street, you know? It’s just like, well, what’s going to stop somebody from coming in our house?” he said.
Police have not confirmed the three people who died were intruders, or if they knew the homeowner.
Neighbors said they saw someone taken away in handcuffs after the shooting, but police have not confirmed an arrest, or indicated if anyone was being questioned about the shooting.