Illinois Home To 32 Hate Groups: Southern Poverty Law Center

The ADL is also keeping an eye on campus hate. The group is seeing groups recruiting in schools across the nation — including here in Illinois.

“I think it’s getting worse. There’s no question there’s an increase in hate participation,” Nasatir says.

Though Illinois isn’t the hotbed of hatred some other states are, prejudice has picked up over the last few years.

Lonnie Nasatir, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, says anti-Semitic incidents nationwide are up 86 percent for the first three months of this year, compared to last.

Thirty-two hate groups call Illinois home, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group estimates there are 917 nationwide.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on where the Land of Lincoln ranks — and what some are doing about it

Jeremy Ross is a general assignment reporter for CBS 2. Jeremy joined the station in July 2014. He is an award-winning journalist, who came to CBS 2 from WITI-TV in Milwaukee. Before that, he worked in Lansing, Mich. Jeremy, who is...