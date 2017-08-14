Kyle Long Kicked Out Of Practice By Bears

By Chris Emma–
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — While Bears guard Kyle Long has been eased back to action during the preseason, the edge with which he plays appears to be in midseason form.
Long was removed from the Bears’ final practice at Olivet Nazarene on Monday for multiple fights with teammates. The second incident forced coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace to send Long off to the locker room.
“There’s a certain standard that we have, something we weren’t really pleased with,” Fox said of the decision to send Long off.
Fox said that the team will handle matters internally. The Bears departed training camp immediately after Monday’s practice, which was shortened by an hour as Fox had planned.
Monday’s altercations with Long were the first of significance during training camp.
