Police: Man Poured Gas On Neighbor’s Lawn, Set It On Fire

(STMW) — A northwest suburban man who resolved an argument with a neighbor by pouring gasoline on the other man’s lawn and setting it on fire is being held without bond on an arson charge, police said.

The fire happened about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Rose Avenue, according to Des Plaines police.

The Des Plaines Police and Fire departments were called to the arson, and the homeowner identified the suspect who “poured gas on the front lawn of a residence and near the home’s gas meter and set it on fire,” a statement from police said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and no one was injured.

Police were told that “several weeks prior to this incident occurring, the offender and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute.”

A search warrant was issued for the suspect’s home and “evidence of the crime was recovered,” Police said, adding the “offender appeared to be intoxicated on the night of the incident.”

Jason G. John, 36, who lived on the same block as the fire, was charged with aggravated arson, and is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)