Governor Rauner Talks To Lawmakers Ahead Of House Vote On School Funding Bill

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor Rauner said he is working the phones and talking to lawmakers to try to keep the Illinois House from overriding his amendatory veto of a school funding package.

The Illinois Senate has already voted to override the Governor’s school funding veto. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

“Very disappointing day yesterday for the children of Illinois. I think the Senate made a terrible mistake,” said Governor Bruce Rauner.

RELATED: Illinois Senate Rejects Rauner’s Education Funding Changes; House To Vote Wednesday

Rauner said places like Cicero and Waukegan and downstate Decatur would suffer with the school funding package that does not include the changes he’s put in.

One Republican, who voted to override, said there is one thing worse than one-party control in Illinois and it is one man control – that man being Governor Rauner. To Governor responded to that statement laughing.

“We have had one-person rule in the state of Illinois for decades and it ain’t me,” Rauner said.

The Governor said there needs to be compromise on school funding – that Senate Bill 1 is a triple dip for Chicago.

“He clearly does not support children. He does not support, not only the children of Chicago, but throughout the state because all the children would benefit from the equitable funding,” said Julianna Stratton, J.B. Pritzker’s running mate.

The House is scheduled to vote on Wednesday.

Republican lawmaker Steve Andersson does not see an override coming in the House this week, especially since schools are expected to start on time and there’s little pressure to do something.

“This may be more of a test vote than a real vote. I don’t expect the override,” Andersson said.