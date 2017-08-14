Senate Responds To Virginia Violence With ‘Anti-Hate Group Resolution’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Senate passed an anti-hate group resolution after a car plowed into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

The resolution calls on police to consider groups such as the neo-Nazis and other white supremacist groups as terrorists organizations.

The measure, which was passed on Sunday, states neo-Nazism and white nationalism have remained very real threats to society, as well as racial progress. Furthermore, it says both continue to grow as menaces, trying to divide the nation and promote hatred, classism and ethnic-gratification.

State Sen. Don Harmon sponsored the measure. He says the United States fought two wars against the ideologies of groups that are heirs to the Ku Klux Klan and Nazis. Harmon also said that it is vital Americans stand in opposition to the hatred, bigotry and violence displayed by white nationalist groups over the weekend.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

My thoughts are with #Charlottesville & VA today. There is no excuse for violence and bigotry. We must stand together against hate. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) August 12, 2017

The Illinois Senate plans to send copies of the resolution to President Donald Trump, members of Congress and Gov. Bruce Rauner.

In a series of Tweets Monday, Rauner said, “The deadly violence in Charlottesville this weekend is abhorrent and absolutely an act of terrorism. Racism, hatred and violence have no place in here.”

(2/2) Racism, hatred & violence have no place in here The individuals responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Bruce Rauner (@BruceRauner) August 14, 2017

Rauner also said he needed to ask the police the definition of “terrorism.”