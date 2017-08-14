How A Smart Meter Can Change The Way You Run Your Business

The costs of running a small business are endless. Energy expenses make up a large part of every small company’s operating budget. Having the power to monitor this expense can free up your resources so you can focus on the more essential necessities of managing and growing your business. A smart meter can help you to do just this, saving you valuable time and money in the following ways:

Working In Real Time

Because a smart meter automatically sends meter readings to ComEd, you can go online at ComEd.com and securely access your business’s next day energy use. Smart meter-enabled tools and programs help you know just how much energy your business is consuming, eliminating the guesswork that comes with monthly and estimated bills.

More Information Means Saving Money

A smart meter gives you secure, online access to more information to accurately track and forecast your business’s energy use. By providing you with more information to identify peaks and valleys in energy use, planning and forecasting can result in financial savings for your business.

Seamless Service Means No Time Wasted

With a smart meter, a meter reader won’t be ringing your phone or your doorbell. Say goodbye to the need for scheduled on-site visits or follow-up visits to read the meter at your business. Because smart meter readings are sent automatically to ComEd, service is seamless and your business saves time.

Shorter Interruptions If Power Outages Occur

Smart meters are a key part of your utility company’s effort to modernize the energy grid and provide you with better service and a stronger, more reliable energy system. Smart meters can notify ComEd when an outage occurs and when power is restored. This leads to quicker response times and more efficient outage restoration.

If your business’s power does go out, you can quickly and easily report your outage by downloading ComEd’s mobile app at ComEd.com/App. You can sign up to receive outage alerts through email, text, phone or mobile app messages that tell you when your business’s power should be back on. If you have a smart meter and experience a power outage, such as after a storm, ComEd can tell you if there is a problem delivering energy to your home, or if the outage is a result of equipment at your business.

A smart meter helps keep your business’s energy costs under control. The technology ensures you have more information at your disposal in order to examine operations that may significantly reduce your energy bill.

Want to learn more about how the smart meter and smart meter-enabled tools and services can save money and improve reliability for your small business? Contact ComEd at 866-368-8326 or visit ComEd.com/BizSmartMeter.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Chicago.