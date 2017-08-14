Son Fatally Stabs Father: Kane Sheriff

(STMW) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Sunday in west suburban St. Charles, and on Monday, his 22-year-old son was charged with murder.
John Shenko will appear in bond court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kane County Adult Justice Center, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his father, Kevin Shenko, in the home the men shared in the 7N200 block of Longridge Road in unincorporated St. Charles Township, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s deputies initially responded about 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person screaming for help in the home.
Deputies found the victim lying on the ground outside with apparent stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 a.m.
His son was also outside and was taken into custody immediately, the sheriff’s office said.
Preliminary results of an autopsy Monday showed Kevin Shenko died of multiple stab wounds, according to the Kane County Coroner’s office.
