Black Lives Matter Demonstration Ends At Chicago’s Trump Tower

(CBS) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Chicago Tuesday for another round of demonstrations following the violence in Charlottesville — and President Trump’s response to it.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
The protest ended at Chicago’s Trump Tower because a lot of the messages here — the anger and frustration — were geared toward the president after he blamed “many sides” for violence that ended in a woman’s death Saturday. Trump denounced racist groups Monday under pressure, but again on Tuesday said counter-demonstrators shared some of the blame.
Tuesday’s Chicago crowd of more than 300 was comprised of members of Black Lives Matter and 14 other local groups. The demonstration began in Federal Plaza.
“If you’re passive, then you’re allowing it to happen, and I’m not willing to allow it to happen,” protester Seth Kim-Cohen said.
The anti-racism protest is the second in Chicago since the deadly violence during the “United the Right” rally in Virginia.
Protester Frank Chapman noted that white people have been abundant at anti-Trump protests.
“It’s becoming clear that the majority of the people in this country are not racist and do not want a racist president,” he says.
At least three people were arrested Tuesday during the demonstration activities in Chicago, police said.