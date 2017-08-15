Two Teen Carjackers Crash Stolen Car In Washington Park During Police Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two boys who aren’t old enough to drive were in custody Tuesday morning, after stealing a car at gunpoint and then crashing while fleeing police on the South Side.

Reginald Lark, 45, said he was trying to get his car started after the engine cut off near 31st and King Drive around 2:30 a.m., when two kids walked up, one of them put a gun to his head, and told him to get out of the car.

“Immediately after I put my phone down to the side of me, I get ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ and I look, and I’m like, ‘I’m not in the mood. I don’t have any change. I can’t help you,’ whatever the case; and at that point, I looked again, he hit the window again, it was a gun in his hand,” he said.

The two carjackers even made Lark take off his shoes before taking his car. Police spotted them a short time later. When officers ordered them out of the vehicle, they sped off.

As officers chased the stolen car, Illinois State Police joined the pursuit. Around 3 a.m., the carjackers slammed into the back of a UPS double trailer truck near 63rd and Prairie.

The force of the collision was so intense, the stolen car lifted the rear trailer off its left tires.

The teens tried to run away, but officers shocked one of them with a stun gun, and caught the other after a brief foot chase.

The carjackers, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The UPS driver was treated at the scene, and declined to be taken to the hospital. A state trooper involved in the chase suffered a cut to his hand, but also refused to go to the hospital.

UPS officials said the driver was able to drive the truck after the crash, and did not require further medical attention.