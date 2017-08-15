Jerry Reinsdorf Reveals Cubs Gave World Series Ring To Rick Renteria

(CBS) — After winning the World Series, the Cubs gave out championship to players, front office members, employees on all levels of the organization, and even Steve Bartman. The gestures didn’t stop there.

The Cubs showed respect to Rick Renteria, their manager in 2014, with a championship ring, as White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf revealed in a USA Today story. Renteria was fired by the team after one season when Joe Maddon became available through a clause in his contract.

Former manager Dale Sveum and former general manager Jim Hendry were also given rings.

“I thought it was pretty classy of them,’’ Reinsdorf said. “And I thought giving one to (Steve) Bartman was nice, too. Bartman got a bad rap. I’ve seen the video over and over again. There were three or four other guys reaching for that ball, too. He happened to be the poor soul who touched it.

“It wouldn’t have mattered if Alex Gonzalez hadn’t botted a double play ball right afterwards. Gonzalez got a free pass, and everybody blamed it on Bartman. The poor guy.’’

Renteria was hired by the White Sox as bench coach for the 2016 season and was promoted to manage the team in 2017. He is currently leading a team that’s 45-70 and in the first season of a rebuild, similar to what the Cubs staged in their pursuit of a championship.

The rebuilding White Sox recently made what was a rare trade with the Cubs, sending starter Jose Quintana for a package of four prospects, including prized outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease. It was a move made with the blessing of Reinsdorf.

“I think a lot of people thought we wouldn’t do anything to help the Cubs,’’ Reinsdorf said. “White Sox fans have such an intense dislike for the Cubs. But I have an obligation to help the White Sox.

“I know the White Sox fans will be upset if Quintana pitches them to the World Series, but I also know we got their two best prospects.’’