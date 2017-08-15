Congresswoman Robin Kelly Hosts “Solutions Only” Forum To Move Healthcare Reform Forward

CHICAGO (CBS) — Congresswoman Robin Kelly said a downtown Chicago forum produced a number of bi-partisan ideas for moving the debate over healthcare reform forward.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly hosted Monday a Solutions Only Congressional Field Inquiry on health care at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Democrat Robin Kelly said the rules of the forum were no finger-pointing and solutions only. Experts and the audience discussed things like Medicare for all and promoting tele-medicine.

“Also conversation that mental health had to be included in whatever we came up with; and also, fight the whole opioid issue.

Congresswoman Kelly believes there are enough people interested in solutions to get things done.

“The goal of today’s inquiry is to move beyond the partisan rhetoric and get to solutions that will make health care affordable and accessible for all Illinois families,” Kelly said. “Families are tired of the name-calling and finger pointing; they want solutions and it’s our obligation to find them.”

A panel of six experts, representing a range of providers and advocates, provided evidence and answered questions from policymakers and attendees. The next step? Take the ideas to Capitol Hill.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly tweeted the following ideas during her Congressional Field Hearing on Health Care at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.

#SolutionsOnly Idea 1: Promote tele-health and tele-medicine to reduce costs and bring services to underserved, esp. rural, communities. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) August 14, 2017

#SolutionsOnly Idea 2: Maintain protections for people living with pre-existing conditions like #HIV, diabetes or being a cancer survivor. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) August 14, 2017

#SolutionsOnly Idea 3: Pass Medicare for All (I'm a proud co-sponsor of this bill!) — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) August 14, 2017

#SolutionsOnly Idea 4: Protect Medicaid expansion and the ability for young people, under 26, to remain on their parents' insurance. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) August 14, 2017

#SolutionsOnly Idea 5: Make sure that no one loses care, because of ACA repeal or unaffordable premiums. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) August 14, 2017