Congresswoman Robin Kelly Hosts “Solutions Only” Forum To Move Healthcare Reform Forward

CHICAGO (CBS) — Congresswoman Robin Kelly said a downtown Chicago forum produced a number of bi-partisan ideas for moving the debate over healthcare reform forward.
Congresswoman Robin Kelly hosted Monday a Solutions Only Congressional Field Inquiry on health care at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Democrat Robin Kelly said the rules of the forum were no finger-pointing and solutions only. Experts and the audience discussed things like Medicare for all and promoting tele-medicine.
“Also conversation that mental health had to be included in whatever we came up with; and also, fight the whole opioid issue.
Congresswoman Kelly believes there are enough people interested in solutions to get things done.
“The goal of today’s inquiry is to move beyond the partisan rhetoric and get to solutions that will make health care affordable and accessible for all Illinois families,” Kelly said. “Families are tired of the name-calling and finger pointing; they want solutions and it’s our obligation to find them.”
A panel of six experts, representing a range of providers and advocates, provided evidence and answered questions from policymakers and attendees. The next step? Take the ideas to Capitol Hill.
Congresswoman Robin Kelly tweeted the following ideas during her Congressional Field Hearing on Health Care at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.