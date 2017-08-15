Congresswoman Kelly: ‘Trump Has Emboldened Racists’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Congresswoman Robin Kelly says President Donald Trump may need to look in a mirror when searching for reasons behind the racially-charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Kelly says it was painful to see not only the demonstration of white supremacists in Charlottesville, but also the resulting violence.
“It hurts that we are dealing with this in 2017. And to think that someone drove a vehicle, purposely, to hurt people [because of race] is just absolutely ridiculous.”
Kelly says she feels President Trump has emboldened racists with his style and rhetoric. She also dismisses his statement two days after the fact, which condemned neo-Nazis and the KKK. She said it was “too late,” and that it could be a result of public pressure.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel also criticized Trump’s initial response.
Trump suggested bigotry “on many sides” was to blame, which some took to mean the President was also blaming counter-protesters who challenged the white supremacists.
Emanuel says the counter-protesters were defending American values.