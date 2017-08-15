Girl, 9, Missing From Englewood Since June

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a 9-year-old girl who went missing in June from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
Bianca Davis was last seen about noon on June 11 in the 500 block of West Englewood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Police said the girl may be with her biological father and the incident is thought to be domestic-related.
Davis was described as a 4-foot-4, 58-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts should contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.
