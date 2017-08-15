Levine: Cubs Want Javier Baez To Remain Who He Is, With A Little More Routine-Play Consistency

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — When it comes to watching talented Cubs infielder Javier Baez, it just seems you can’t ever take your eyes off of him.

The 24-year-old Baez has both a flair for the dramatic on the diamond and a penchant for turning simple plays into adventures. He can leave those around him shaking their heads in astonishment or frustration.

Baez has been manning the shortstop spot for the Cubs since the first week of August, when Addison Russell went on the disabled list with a foot strain. Baez’s performance has been good with uneven moments included.

“He will be at the top of his game in two years,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

“The thing we have asked with Javy over the last two years is to make the routine play routinely. Then we let the athletic play to occur. Sometimes when he tries to get to making the routine play routinely, (his style) gets in the way a bit. He is just so good and spectacular.”

Through his many years in baseball, Maddon has refused to push any player from their natural instincts. Nonetheless, both Maddon and his coaching staff do emphasize to Baez in a positive manner the need to focus on the simple when the moment calls for it.

“That is just the way I play,” Baez said. “People see it in different ways. I can’t control how they look at it. Joe and the coaches let us be ourselves and not change. They do coach us, but they never asked me to change my style of play.”

On Saturday, Baez airmailed a throw over catcher Alex Avila’s head that should’ve been an easy putout, leading to a Diamondbacks run in the Cubs’ loss. It’s that type of play in which the team wants Baez to be be controlled.

“That was a routine play for him,” Maddon said. “He can make that play 11 out of 10 times. He just did not happen to do it correctly on that play. Guys like him strike out five times in a game and then hit 500-foot home runs like he did (Sunday). The good thing about it for Javy is he throws (the negative reaction) away quickly. He doesn’t carry it with him. He comes back the next day and hits a big homer late. He may continue to make some mistakes but within the next year or two, you will see the mistakes subside.”

It should be kept in mind that Baez is amidst the best season of his young career, hitting .272 and career-high marks of 18 homers and an .810 OPS. That includes a .315 batting average and .987 OPS since the All-Star break.

Helping matters is that he’s in more of a rhythm by playing more often, especially recently in Russell’s absence.

“I have been getting used to playing shortstop again,” Baez said. “I play second base differently. I wait for the ball to get to me more often. That changes at shortstop. I started to come at the ball too hard. Now you see me making some adjustments.

“I am seeing the ball really good. Knowing I will be in the lineup the next day takes a lot of pressure off of me. It helps me make my adjustments a lot easier.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.