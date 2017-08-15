Jerry Reinsdorf: Ozzie Guillen ‘Can’t Come Back’ As White Sox Manager

(CBS) Ozzie Guillen took the White Sox where they hadn’t been since 1919, leading them to the World Series championship in 2005.
But despite what he accomplished as manager of the White Sox, the end to his tenure with the team in 2011 — one that brought a public feud with Kenny Williams — became too much for Guillen ever to return to that role, chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a revealing interview with USA Today.
Guillen was fired from the Marlins after one season in 2012, a year in which he made public comments saying he respects the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. He hasn’t managed in the majors since.
“I feel very badly for him,’’ Reinsdorf said in the interview. “Ozzie is a good manager. I’ve recommended Ozzie for several managerial positions that opened up, but his experience in Miami was costly.
“I hope he ends up somewhere. He can help somebody. He just can’t come back here. He burned some bridges when he left here.’’
The White Sox hired Rick Renteria this past October after Robin Ventura opted not to return at the conclusion of his five-year deal. Ventura was hired as the replacement to Guillen after his departure from the organization after the 2011 season.
Guillen remains a public fixture at White Sox games and currently resides in Chicago.