Man Charged With Marquette Park Bank Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged with robbing a bank last month in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood is suspected in two other bank robberies in July.

Darrell Blakeley, 44, was arrested Monday morning and charged with robbing the U.S. Bank branch at 3525 W. 63rd St. on July 26, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Blakeley, who lives in Chicago, entered the bank at 1:58 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Surveillance images show him wearing a light-colored baseball cap, sunglasses, dark pants, a yellow button-down shirt with long sleeves and a tie.

The teller told investigators that Blakeley told them to hurry up and said, “If you don’t do it, I’m going to hurt everyone in here,” prosecutors said. He then left the bank with about $743 in cash.

Two tellers from that branch later identified Blakeley as the suspect in a photo lineup, prosecutors said.

While he is only charged with robbing the U.S. Bank branch on 63rd Street, the criminal complaint also indicated that Blakeley is suspected of another bank robbery earlier that day, and a third robbery in June.

At 12:27 p.m. that day, surveillance images show a man entering another U.S. Bank branch at 2917 95th St. in Evergreen Park, prosecutors said. That man, who was wearing clothing similar to the outfit Blakeley was seen wearing in the 63rd Street robbery, proceeded to rob the bank by handing a note to a teller.

A Ford Expedition similar to a vehicle registered in Blakeley’s name was also spotted by multiple witnesses in connection with both July 26 robberies, prosecutors said.

Blakeley is also suspected of robbing a third U.S. Bank branch on July 12 at 12004 S. Pulaski Road in Alsip, according to prosecutors. A man entered that bank at 3:06 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding cash.

Tellers from both of those banks later selected photos of Blakeley when asked to identify the suspect in a photo lineup, prosecutors said.

Blakeley had his initial appearance in federal court on Monday and was ordered detained, according to the FBI.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)