Teen Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot At South Side Home Daycare

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon at a home that also serves as a daycare in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police said they were conducting a death investigation after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a home near 65th and Oakley around 1 p.m. A Fire Department spokesman said the teen suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it was not immediately clear if it was accidental or suicide.
A sign in the window of the house indicates it is a home daycare center. However, it was unclear if there were any other children in the home at the time.
Area Central detectives were investigating.