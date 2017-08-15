Some Schools Doing Eclipse Blackout, Others Embrace The Event

(CBS) — When the moon passes in front of the sun for Monday’s solar eclipse it will be an incredible teaching moment.

As CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports, some schools are holding back a bit on how they’ll encounter the event.

Getting students ready for Monday’s solar eclipse sends a science teacher into orbit.

“It’s amazing. It’s what we live for. It’s a natural event we can teach our students from,” elementary teacher Rita Washburn says.

In Mundelein District 75, schools decided they couldn’t pass up on the living lab. They ordered 2,000 solar viewers for students and staff.

Student will practice their proper use this week.

But with the risk of permanent eye damage if not properly viewed, not all schools are opting in. Citing safety, District 62 is Des Plaines will observe an indoor recess and keep students inside for gym.

Parent Danielle Young is disappointed at that decision. Along with other families, Young is pulling her fourth-grader, Olivia, from school so they can watch the eclipse together.

“This is something nature and science is giving us for free,” the parent says.

NASA’s website will stream the event for schools keeping students inside. The agency is also providing online resources for educators to insure they’re properly protecting students watching outdoors.