Unsolved ‘Baby Hope’ Case Marks One-Year Anniversary

(CBS) — On the one-year anniversary of the discovery of a dead newborn in DuPage County, authorities are once again asking help identifying the child known as “Baby Hope.”
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
She was found in a backpack in unincorporated Wheaton — dead and abandoned.
In the past year, experts in DNA phenotyping have made sketches of what Baby Hope’s parents may look like.
And there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to her parents.
It was generally assumed that Baby Hope had not been stillborn. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office says now it is believed Baby Hope took at least one breath before she died.
“We’re hoping to ignite the public’s interest in Baby Hope’s case,” authorities said.