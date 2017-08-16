Bears’ Prince Amukamara Day-To-Day With Hamstring Injury; Kyle Long To Return Thursday

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Two days after leaving practice with a hamstring strain, Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara was on the field as an observer Wednesday.

Amukamara is dealing with a hamstring strain, and his status is considered day-to-day, coach John Fox said. Since the beginning of camp, Amukamara has played a strong cornerback and emerged as the team’s starter, ahead of 2014 first-round pick Kyle Fuller, the next man up on the depth chart.

Guard Kyle Long wasn’t in attendance for practice Wednesday as he tended to a doctor’s appointment for his ankle, on which he had offseason surgery. On Monday, Long was kicked out of practice by the team for multiple altercations with teammates. He’e expected to be with the team for Thursday’s practice.

After having Long removed from practice Monday, Fox spoke with Long.

“Obviously, there was some remorse there,” Fox said. “He was embarrassed for himself and for the team. Those things happen. Our guys, we’ve got a bond, and he’s one of our family, and he’ll be treated as such. Like any kind of thing that happens in a family, guys adapt and respond. I think everything’s fine.”

Fox also confirmed that receiver Markus Wheaton had surgery to repair a fractured pinkie finger suffered in Sunday’s practice.

The Bears practice Thursday night at Mount Prospect High School.

