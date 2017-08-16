1 Killed, 7 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and seven other people were wounded in shootings in less than 12 hours Tuesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The fatal shooting happened about 2:25 p.m. in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was standing outside in the 7800 block of South Homan when a male on a light-colored bicycle started shooting at him, according to Chicago Police. The victim was hit five times and the shooter left the area.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity was not released Tuesday night.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Rice when someone in a white vehicle fired shots, striking him in the chest and right leg, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Several hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot while sitting inside a Humboldt Park neighborhood home on the West Side. He was sitting in the living room at 9:22 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Monticello when a bullet came through a wall, according to police. It struck the boy in the right foot and he was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Tuesday evening, a man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 19-year-old was walking about 5:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of South Union when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the arm, police said. He took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, and his condition was stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot in the Far South Side Riverdale neighborhood. The 21-year-old was shot in the hand at 4:41 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street, police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just before 4 p.m., an 18-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooing in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. He was walking in the first block of North Lavergne when a vehicle drove up to him and someone inside opened fire, according to police. He was shot in the back and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Nearly an hour before that, a man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The 28-year-old was standing in the 1200 block of West 81st Street at 3:03 p.m. when someone in a dark, four-door car pulled up and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the hand and taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 40-year-old man was shot in the back at 12:35 p.m. in the first block of East 102nd Place, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Eleven people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago on Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)