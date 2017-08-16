2 Teens Charged After Armed Carjacking, Crash On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 16, have been charged with stealing a car Tuesday morning before crashing it while trying to evade police on the South Side.

A 45-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver 2014 Chevrolet Malibu at 2:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of South King Drive when one male approached, pulled out a handgun and told him to get out of the car, according to Chicago Police.

When the victim exited the vehicle, another armed male told him to take off his shoes, police said. Both males then jumped into the Malibu and sped away south on King.

On-duty officers spotted the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, police said. With officers in pursuit, the car eventually crashed into another vehicle near 63rd and Prairie. The suspects were subsequently taken into custody about 2:53 a.m.

The 14-year-old was arrested at the scene of the crash, while the 16-year-old ran away and was apprehended near 62nd and Indiana, police said.

They both suffered “minor injuries” in the crash and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, said Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

Both boys have since been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said. The 16-year-old was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

