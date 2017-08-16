Walgreens Shooting Suspect In Custody: Schaumburg Police

(STMW) — A person identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Walgreens store Monday evening in northwest suburban Schaumburg surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon.

Quentin Tillison, 37, was involved in a dispute with a man in front of the Walgreens in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road about 5:15 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, according to Schaumburg police.

Tillison collapsed in the road and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died at 2:41 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said he lived in Schaumburg, but the medical examiner’s office said Tillison was a Maywood resident.

It appears Tillison and the shooter, who left the scene in a light-colored SUV, were acquaintances, police said.

A suspect was identified by detectives, who obtained two search warrants, police said.

The warrants were executed Wednesday morning at homes on Cambridge Lane in Schaumburg, and on Century Point Lane in Glendale Heights, but the suspect was not found, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the suspect surrendered to police alongside his attorney. Detectives are continuing the homicide investigation with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, police said.

The suspect’s identity was not released, pending filing of formal charges, police said.

Anyone who was at the Walgreens between 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday is asked to call police at (847) 348-7055.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)