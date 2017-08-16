Two Wounded In Shooting In Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in north suburban Zion late Wednesday morning, and showed up at the police station to seek help.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 24th and Joppa.
Zion Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Troy confirmed paramedics treated two victims who apparently drove themselves to the police station about eight blocks away.
Troy said at least one of the victims was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, the nearest Level 1 trauma center equipped for treating the most serious injuries.