Man Charged In Fatal Calumet City Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a 23-year-old last week in south suburban Calumet City has been ordered held without bond.

About 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers and EMS personnel responded to the 1200 block of Memorial Drive for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Calumet City police.

Police found Wesley Getter shot near his home, according to the Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office and police. He was taken to Saint Margaret’s Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where he died at 2:16 a.m.

Getter died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

It was later announced that a second male victim has been shot in the foot, police said.

Calumet City police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force followed several leads that led to the arrest of 24-year-old Robert Coppage, police said.

Coppage was taken into custody with the assistance of Lansing police for an unrelated domestic battery case, police said.

The Cook County state’s attorney office then charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said.

Coppage, who lives in Lansing, has been ordered held without bond at Cook County Jail, court records show. He is next scheduled to appear at the Markham courthouse on Sept. 1.

