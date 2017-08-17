Cubs’ Jon Lester Leaves Game With Left Lat Tightness

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Jon Lester’s start on Thursday was short lived.
After allowing nine runs (seven earned), Lester left the game with a trainer and was evaluated for left lat tightness, the team announced.
No further updates were made available to the status of Lester. Mike Montgomery took over for Lester and worked the Cubs out of a second inning in which they allowed nine runs to the Reds.
Lester’s ERA rose to 4.37 in the outing. More updates will be provided after the game.
