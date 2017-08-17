Emanuel Administration Signs Order For Minority Hiring On Construction Projects

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Emanuel Administration wants to keep better track of how well contractors are adhering to Chicago’s goals for minority hiring on the city’s big construction projects.
Mayor Emanuel has signed an executive order requiring contractors on the city’s largest construction project to report first on how many minorities and women they plan to hire. And Assistant Planning Commissioner Patrick Murphy said later on they must report what they actually did. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“Mayor Emanuel has set as goals 50-percent city-resident, 26-percent minority business enterprise and 6-percent women business enterprise, particularly participation applicable to total construction work hours,” Murphy said.
The Department of Planning and Development will report to the Plan Commission and the City Council. The commission has already given its blessing on the effort.