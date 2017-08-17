Ford Agrees To Settle Harassment Claims For $10 Million

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ford has agreed to pay $10 million to settle sexual and racial harassment claims filed by more than 30 female employees at two of its Chicago-area plants.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated the accusations that female and African-American employees at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the stamping plant in Chicago Heights were subjected to sexual and racial harassment.

“I will not ever be used for my body, period,” said Shranda Cambpell, one of the Ford employees who filed harassment complaints.

The EEOC said employees at the company retaliated against co-workers who complained about the harassment or discrimination.

“It’s been a total nightmare,” said Ford employee Christie Van, who accused a male supervisor of showing her a picture of his genitals when he asked for a charger for her phone.

Another employee, Maria Price, said she was groped, harassed, and bullied. She said she was invited to sex parties, and basically given an ultimatum if she did not attend. She also claimed she was called to the office to give sexual favors to managers.

Ford said it chose to settle the allegations “without any admission of liability with the EEOC to avoid an extended dispute.”

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker also said it conducted its own investigation and took appropriate action, including disciplinary measures up to and including dismissal.