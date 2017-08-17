Illinois Democrats Speak Their Mind On The Gridlock In Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — With no deal for school funding in place, Illinois Democrats canceled their annual rally at the state fair in Springfield on Thursday.

But a record crowd of nearly 2,000 Democrats gathered offsite to map 2018 victory plans, by saying President Donald Trump and Governor Bruce Rauner are one of the same.

Mike Madigan, the powerful Statehouse Speaker and State Democratic Party Chairman, issues the rallying cry for 2018.

While other leaders apologize for the gridlock in Springfield.

“Well number one I don’t think there’s a ton to celebrate right now,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza. “We should be at work.”

“Anyone who’s watched state government for the last two and a half years knows there’s nothing to celebrate,” said 2018 gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss.

J.B. Pritzker, front-runner in the crowded field of eight for Governor, led the charge in morphing Trump and Rauner.

“All of those days went by. Bruce Rauner is willing to say anything and unfortunately his silence over the many days speaks volumes,” Pritzker said.

“The Governor’s hesitation is lack of moral compass, his unwillingness to take a stand earlier on the President’s moral behavior and really encouraging domestic terrorism – to try to influence the actions of a town like Charlottesville. I think that’s immoral,” said 2018 gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy.

Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar held a rally of his own in a Springfield park.

“I’m tired of Bruce Rauner going to poor white communities and telling them that the reason why they have trouble is because of the black and brown communities in Chicago,” Pawar said.

Secretary of State Jesse White drew the loudest applause.

“I received a scholarship to Alabama State College in Montgomery, Alabama. I saw bigotry and hatred up front and first-hand. It was ugly then, it’s ugly now,” he said.

The 89-year-old Jesse White announced he is running for a record sixth term.

White should help the ticket. He’s the greatest vote-getter in state history.