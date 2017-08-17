Justice Dept. To Investigate Off-Duty Lansing Cop Who Pinned Teen On Officer’s Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Justice Department has opened an investigation in the case of a white off-duty Lansing police officer caught on video when he pinned down and threatened a black teenager on the officer’s lawn, according to the boy’s attorney.

Cell phone video shows the off-duty officer on top of 15-year-old Jordan Brunson in the officer’s yard. The officer also appears to threaten to kill Jordan, who pleads with the officer to “let me go.”

“No, you are on my f***ing property, I could f***ing kill you,” the officer said.

Jordan’s lawyer, civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, said the U.S. Department of Justice has gotten involved, and will investigate the incident.

Stroth said there was a public forum on policing Wednesday night in Lansing, and members of the community expressed outrage over the video. He said the Justice Department probe, combined with commitments from Lansing’s mayor and police chief, should increase the chances for justice for Jordan.

“The good thing about the forum last night is I believe the mayor is taking it seriously, and the chief of police, and their lawyers,” he said. “The family is thrilled that the Department of Justice has taken this case, and the family wants to utilize the federal lawsuit to force reform, and to address the situation, and discipline the officer, and make sure this incident doesn’t happen to another person in the community.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s office also has opened an investigation of the case, at the request of Lansing’s mayor, who wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest in the case. Jordan’s family also has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officer.

Jordan’s friend recorded the video after the officer confronted them when they ran from a fight and ended up on the officer’s lawn. Jordan has said he was helping a friend who was bleeding after the fight, when the off-duty officer pinned him to the ground and threatened to kill him.

Stroth said the video shows the officer using unjustified and excessive force on the teen.

Lansing Police have said Jordan and his friend approached the officer in his yard, and Jordan was held down for further investigation until other police arrived.