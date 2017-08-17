PAWS Chicago In Urgent Need Of Foster Families After Reaching Capacity

CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago announced Wednesday its medical center has reached capacity and is reaching out to the public for help.

Chicago’s largest no-kill animal shelter said with the limited-to-no space, they cannot save their usual volume of animals from kill shelters.

“We are in urgent need of foster families to step up and provide a loving temporary home for our dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, which will in turn make space available for us to save more lives,” said PAWS Chicago Director of Animal Operations, Stacy Price, in a statement. “When we are out of room, we are unable to save as many animals as we want. Animals, particularly those with medical issues, need loving care to heal and thrive, away from the stresses of shelter life.”

Each year, PAWS Chicago rescues more than 5,000 cats and dogs. The shelter is often the last hope for many animals, especially those suffering from illnesses and injuries.

Once rescued, the animal’s first top is the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, where all pets receive individual medical care, spay/neuter and vaccinations. And although many are then ready for adoption, about 3,000 animals a year, need more extensive medical treatment.

PAWS is the only shelter in the Midwest that is equipped with resources and medicine to provide that extensive treatment, but the shelter said, it only works if they have fosters.

“Every time a foster family takes an animal home, they open space for PAWS Chicago to save another life,” the shelter said in a statement.

Some of the animals in need of a foster family include Galaxy, a 3-month-old kitten receiving treatment for ringworm; Drexel, a 2-year-old Shepherd mix waiting for a dental procedure; and Benton, a 6-year-old Beagle mix recovering from a double ACL surgery.

If you are interested in fostering, email foster@pawschicago.org or fill out the PAWS Chicago foster application form.

All foster experience levels are welcome. You can learn more about what is involved in fostering on the PAWS Chicago website.

Below are pictures of some of the animals in urgent need of a foster family:

*Video is of Fergus, a 4-month-old kitten recovering from upper respiratory infection in urgent need of a foster home. (Credit: PAWS Chicago)