Shooting Disrupts Red Line Service

(CBS) — Chicago Police swarmed a downtown CTA subway stop Thursday evening after a man was shot.
The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of South State Street, police said. The 23-year-old victim was shot in the arm and ankle. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The Red Line Jackson Street station was closed as police investigated.
Portions of the Red Line — from Fullteron to Cermak — were shifted to elevated tracks.
CTA officials said riders should expect delays.
Additional information was not available.