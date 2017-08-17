“Stranger Things” Pop-Up Bar Coming To Logan Square On Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — “Stranger Things” fans listen up!
A pop-up bar inspired by Netflix show “Stranger Things” is coming to Logan Square.
“The Upside Down” bar will open Friday in the event space next to Emporium Arcade Bar, located at 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square.
“This Stranger pop-up bar will be the end of Summer 80’s dance party of your dreams, filled with curious Things inspired by & paying homage to the instant-classic television show about the haunting happenings in Hawkins, Indiana & the brave kids of the Hawkins Middle School A.V. Club who saved their friend & their town from the devious deeds of the Hawkins National Laboratory & the subsequent devastation of the Demogorgon!” the event page reads.
The “Stranger Things” themed concept bar opens Friday, Aug. 18th at 7 p.m. and plans to run through the end of September.
According to TimeOut Chicago, the bar will be serving four cocktails and two boozy slushies with ties to Stranger Things, “including a scotch and coffee liqueur concoction called ‘Coffee & Contemplation’ and ‘Mouth Breather,’ made with gin, ancho reyes, caramelized pineapple, lime and hellfire shrub.”
There will be show-inspired artwork & design installations, including recreations of the Byers’ living room and the mysterious Mirkwood forest. Plus, guests will be able to take photos in front of the
Christmas-light covered alphabet wall.
The pop-up bar’s hours will be Wednesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m; Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bar will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but is available for party/private rentals.
For the latest updates on The Upside Down bar you can follow their Instagram page, @upsidedownchicago or visit the Emporium event page.