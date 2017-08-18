Man Beaten After Telling Energy Salespeople To Leave

(CBS) – A 58-year-old Chicago man with health problems was attacked Friday by alternative-energy salespeople after he ordered them to leave, the man’s family tells CBS 2.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 9100 block of South Kingston, in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.
Kevin Hamblet — who suffered brain damage from a stroke earlier this year and also is on dialysis – answered the door at his home. Three women tried to get him to change his energy provider.
He refused and told the women to get off his porch. That’s when, Hamblet’s wife says, the women jumped him.
“The police found five of his teeth in the bushes,” Jacqueline Cusic says.
Hamblet is in the hospital recovering from his injuries, which include broken facial bones.
Police are investigating.