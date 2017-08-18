At Issue: School Official Running For Governor

(CBS) — One of the Democrats running to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has a direct stake in an override of the governor’s veto of the school funding legislation now being considered in Springfield.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Bob Daiber is the Regional Superintendent of Schools in Downstate Madison County. He says some of his local districts will have trouble making payroll if the school funding crisis isn’t resolved. He adds Gov. Rauner’s funding plan is not the answer.
Daiber supports Senate Bill 1, the school funding bill Rauner vetoed. He says it helps all Illinois school districts in a way that the governor’s proposed rewrite of the bill does not.
Rauner says Senate Bill 1 gives too much money to Chicago Schools. Bob Daiber doesn’t agree.
The Democratic candidate is the guest on “At Issue” Sunday.