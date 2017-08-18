Spanish Consulate In Chicago Calls Barcelona Terror Attack “Cowardly Act”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Spain’s consul general in Chicago called Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona a “cowardly act,” and he said the people of Spain are not afraid.
The Spanish consulate on Michigan Avenue observed a moment of silence at noon Friday. Afterward, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office delivered a letter, which Consul General Federico Palomera read aloud.
“As mayor, and on behalf of the city of Chicago, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the people of Spain on the loss of 14 innocent people,” Emanuel wrote.
Palomera said his staff at the consulate has been affected by the attack, which left at least 14 people dead – including one American – and more than 100 injured.
“We all have friends and relatives in Spain, and we are certainly affected by this cowardly act that took place,” Palomera said.
The consul said his staff in Chicago is thinking about loved ones 4,000 miles away in Barcelona.
“We all think about our friends, our family over there; and of course it affects us, and it worries us that these things can happen,” he said.
Palomera said the people of Spain are worried, but “we are not afraid.”