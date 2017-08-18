Bears Sign Veteran LB Kelvin Sheppard

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have added more experience to their linebacker room, signing seven-year veteran Kelvin Sheppard to the roster Friday. Undrafted rookie linebacker Hendrick Ekpe was waived.
Sheppard, 29, has played in 93 NFL games, posting a career-high for tackles in 2015 with 105 while playing for the Dolphins. His career has spanned four prior stops, most recently with the Giants last season.
In adding Sheppard, the Bears have brought in experience to a key group. They will likely be without Danny Trevathan, Nick Kwiatkoski and Jonathan Anderson for Saturday’s preseason game against the Cardinals.
Sheppard should be available to play Saturday.
