In Search Of Takeaways, Bears Hope Marcus Cooper Can Change Dynamic Of Secondary

There are overthrown passes that find a safety’s arms and tipped balls at the line that land with a lucky linebacker. Heck, there are sub-par quarterbacks playing all across the NFL. While the skill required is unquestioned, interceptions often are as simple as being in the right place at the right time.

But – somehow – the Bears finished with just eight picks in 16 games last season, ranking dead last in the league. They also recovered only three fumbles, making for just 11 takeaways all year. It was no coincidence or sort of bad luck.

Don’t blame the front seven, which general manager Ryan Pace revamped in his first two seasons leading the Bears. It was primarily due to poor play in the secondary. This team didn’t have game-changing players, the types who just have that knack for finding the football.

So, Pace gave Marcus Cooper a three-year deal worth $16 million and $8 million guaranteed in free agency, standing confident that his four interceptions last season came as result of that knack they’ve so desired. Along with safety Quintin Demps, who posted six picks in 13 games last season, rookie safety Eddie Jackson and veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, the secondary has gotten upgrades.

The Bears hope Cooper can change the dynamic of their secondary. He’s a cornerback with good production in his first four seasons who has proved capable of handling tough assignments. Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Jordy Nelson are waiting in the first four weeks of the season.

While roles have yet to be defined, Cooper may be the man on an island with some of the game’s elite targets.

“He has the ability to play the receiver, read the quarterback and anticipate throws,” Pace said of Cooper. “I think you saw that last year. People forget he kind of transferred over to corner kind of late in his college career, so there’s a lot of upside with him. He’s an intelligent football player with a great work ethic, and I think that bodes well for him.”

Cooper was traded from the Chiefs to the Cardinals early last September and fit well with Arizona’s respected defense. He proved to be solid, posting those four picks and 11 pass break-ups on the year before moving into free agency.

Fresh off a strong season and at 27 years old, Cooper fit what the Bears had desired – a cornerback in his prime who has shown he can be a disruption in the passing game.

“First, you got to always feel that the ball’s coming to you,” Cooper said. “From there, try to finish plays. There’s plenty of things you can work on – agility, stuff like that – but it’s the will to finish that doesn’t take God-given talent. It’s just effort.”

Added coach John Fox: “He’s got a good feel for the game. He understands the NFL passing game. So, I think he’s been a real good addition.”

Cooper was eased into action during training camp after being hampered by a hamstring throughout the offseason program. Getting back to 100 percent is taking some time.

Once Cooper arrived with this new-look secondary, he could sense the emphasis on takeaways – something that has carried from the top down. Pace and Fox know that turnovers can change a game, and coordinator Vic Fangio’s defensive creates the pressure for mistakes. It’s up to that secondary to take advantage.

That’s why the Bears brought in players like Cooper. Finding the football can lead to victories.

“It’s preached,” Cooper said. “This is a game-changer.”

