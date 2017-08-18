Cubs Will Place Jon Lester On Disabled List, But Good News Is It’s Expected To Be A Short Stint

(CBS) The Cubs breathed a sigh of relief Friday regarding left-hander Jon Lester’s injury.
Lester will be placed on a 10-day disabled list after leaving with left lat tightness Thursday, but it’s expected to be a shorter stint and isn’t a season-ending injury, 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine reported. The Cubs didn’t deem the injury to be serious.
Lester left in the second inning of a loss to the Reds on Thursday afternoon after getting rocked to the tune of nine runs allowed, seven earned, in 1 2/3 innings. He’s 8-7 with a 4.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP on the season. Lester was taken for examinations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital during the game.
Left-hander Mike Montgomery is expected to take Lester’s spot in the rotation. Still, the Cubs will need their ace Lester down the stretch, as they’re locked in a tight NL Central race. Entering play Friday, Chicago leads Milwaukee by one game and St. Louis by 1.5 games.
The Cubs host the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.