Man Shot Four Times While Riding Bike In Galewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Friday in the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.
About 3:15 a.m., the 31-year-old was riding a bicycle in the 2000 block of North Newland when two people walked up to him and started a fight, according to Chicago Police.
One of them then pulled out a gun and shot the man three times in the torso and once in the hip, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
No one was in custody for the shooting.
