Gary, Ind. Schools Closed Monday, For Eclipse Concerns

(CBS) – Public schools in Gary, Ind. will be closed Monday because of the total-solar eclipse and safety concerns, officials announced Friday.
Some students are bused home at a time when they might be exposed to the eclipse, the Gary Community School Corporation said in a news release. The eclipse is considered potentially harmful to people who do not take protective measures, such as wearing specially filtered glasses.
“Student safety is our priority at all times and we thank our parents for their support and understanding,” school officials said.
Schools reopen Tuesday.