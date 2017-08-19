YOUR GUIDE: What You Need To Know To Enjoy The Chicago Air & Water Show | Saturday Schedule | Watch Live

Graduation Day For Lincoln Cemetery Memorial Volunteers

Lincoln Cemetery, Steve Miller

(CBS) — This is graduation day for new volunteers for the memorial squad at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

They are the men and women who have trained to give veterans a burial with honors at the cemetery.

The youngest is 34-year-old Jennifer Orr, who has already been part of the squad – during her training – and had the chance to meet veterans’ family members.

jennifer orr Graduation Day For Lincoln Cemetery Memorial Volunteers

Jennifer Orr. (Credit Jennifer Orr)

“They’ll come up and shake your hand or even try to follow us back to our staging area to thank us. So it’s very gratifying.”

In formation, Orr stands right next to Wib Lewis – at 93, the oldest member of the squad – and a World War Two veteran who repaired and operated radar – then in its early stages.

wib lewis Graduation Day For Lincoln Cemetery Memorial Volunteers

Wib Lewis with Keenan Orr. (Credit: Jennifer Orr)

“It was very secret. I couldn’t even tell my wife about it,” he said.

Lewis says he’s pleased when young people join the squad.

“It shows me that there’s some patriotic people around.”

memorial squad Graduation Day For Lincoln Cemetery Memorial Volunteers

Lincoln Cemetery Memorial Squad. (Credit: Jennifer Orr)

