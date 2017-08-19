One Dead, 12 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 13 people were shot across Chicago, one of them fatally, since Friday evening.

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a shooting that also left a 45-year-old woman injured in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

They were standing on the street near a parked car about 4:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of South Green when a black SUV pulled alongside them and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the head and taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

The latest nonfatal attack happened about 4:20 a.m. Saturday on the Far South Side, where shooters in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer opened fire on a 24-year-old man in the 10000 block of South Avenue M, according to Chicago Police. He was hit in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Twenty minutes earlier, someone in a gray Jeep shot a 25-year-old man in the abdomen and leg in the Gresham neighborhood’s 8300 block of South Peoria. He was taken to Christ in critical condition, police said.

About 3:45 a.m. in East Garfield Park, a shooter walked out of a gangway in the 200 block of North Homan and opened fire on two men, ages 21 and 23, police said. The younger was hit multiple times and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The older declined medical attention for a graze wound to the arm.

An hour before that, shots rang out as a 16-year-old boy stood with a large group of people in West Garfield Park’s 100 block of South Kildare, and he was hit in the right leg, police said. He was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 2 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting on the porch of a South Shore neighborhood home in the 2700 block of East 78th Street when someone got out of a vehicle and shot her once in the buttocks. She was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said

Another drive-by attack left a 19-year-old man about 1:30 a.m. in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. The shooter opened fire from a brown minivan, and he took himself to Community First Medical Center in good condition with a leg wound, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the arm on a Humboldt Park sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Campbell. His condition was stabilized at Stroger.

In a separate West Garfield Park shooting about 11:30 p.m. Friday, two gunmen walked up to a 34-year-old man sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 100 block of North Kilbourn and opened fire, hitting him in the leg. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

A 14-year-old boy was walking with friends in Pilsen about 9:30 p.m. when someone opened fire from a red car in the 900 block of West Cullerton, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger with a graze wound to the chest and a gunshot wound to the knee.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 30-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 5400 block of South May when a gunman approached, shot him in the arms and abdomen, and then took off in a white vehicle, police said. The man was taken to Stroger in serious condition.

