Police Release Picture Of Red Line Shooting Suspect

(CBS) — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in connection with the Red Line subway station shooting that left a man injured earlier this week.
Police say the picture is of the man they believe did the shooting Thursday evening at the Jackson and State northbound platform. A gunman shot at another man on the platform around 7:45 p.m. as a train was stopping at the station. Police say the two men and others had been involved in an altercation earlier.
The shooting disrupted Red Line service, and police were quick to stress that such crimes are rare on CTA properties. They said the victim was definitely targeted; the 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.