VIDEO: David Ross Parachutes Into Air & Water Show

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Cub David Ross opened the Air & Water Show with a tandem sky dive onto North Avenue Beach.
Rossy dropped softly from the sky, and he and his U.S. Army Golden Knights partner slid safely across the sand and rolled gently to a stop.
He stood up and thrust a fist into the air to cheers from the crowd.
“Oh my gosh, that was amazing,” Ross told reporters. “Holy cow, that was so much fun.
“What an amazing view, holy cow.”
“The landing was great, other than a lot of sand in my face. It was really cool.”
Ross admitted he was more nervous jumping out of the plane than when he took the field for the World Series. He also said he got a great view of Wrigley Field.
“It’s like you are flying … in a giant baby Bjorn,” said Ross of his first-ever sky dive.