1 Dead, 6 Shot In West Pullman Drive-By

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and six others were shot outside an event center in the West Pullman neighborhood early Sunday morning.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports that the mass shooting happened across the street from the Kroc Center near 119th and Loomis, which is just feet away from a church and a school.
Police said around 2:30 a.m., a man in a black SUV approached a large group in the Lenore’s Kitchen parking lot and sprayed the area with bullets before speeding away.
Three woman and four men were struck in the stomach, butt and legs. Their current conditions range from stable to serious to not breathing. One of the victims hit, a man in his early 20’s, died on scene, according to investigators.
A community responder, who arrived shortly after the shooting, told CBS 2 this was a club-like party with at least 100 people in attendance.
No one was in custody as of late Sunday morning.